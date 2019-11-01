Scene for future Gomani VI kingship battle set as former ‘wife’ moves to block Mswati-South African girl wedding

Never say I did not tell you that the son I have with Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V is the heir apparent to the throne of the Maseko Ngoni is probably the message ex ‘wife’ to Ngoni top Chief Ovixlexla Bunya is conveying for all and sundry to understand before the fact.

Tomorrow, the Maseko Ngoni king real name Willard Mswati Gomani is wedding a south African girl Rishaladza Khanyisa Mathebula but the dumped wife, whom Mswati has a son, wrote a letter to block the CCAP church not go ahead and officiate the matrimony of the two saying the two are married and divorce proceedings of their marriage are lying in the Magistrate Court in Lilongwe waiting conclusion.

“Suffice to mention that the said Willard and I have a child together named Mswati Gomani born on 14th February, 2019,” says Bunya in making her strong case that has caused confusion in Ntcheu ahead of the marriage tomorrow and a true test to the CCAP church to abide to the well established and old principle on marriage “speak now (to block the union) or forever hold your peace…”.

Bunya has spoken in a carefully worded letter and the church has been thrown off-balance.

“However, noting how loose most of the modern churches are, the wedding is likely to be officiated by the church but the message Bunya is conveying is that the Kingship belongs to her son and that the children Mswati might have with the South African national will not be the heir apparent to the throne,’ said social commentator Kingsley Mtipe.