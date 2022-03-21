Sajidu appointed University of Malawi Vice-Chancellor

Replacing Acting Vice-Chancellor, Al Mtenje, the University of Malawi Council, on Monday released a memo indicating that the Council has appointed Professor Samson Sajidu to be the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Malawi.

According to the memo, the council has directed the outgoing Acting Vice-Chancellor to work hand in hand with the incoming Vice Chancellor for the month of April in order to have smooth handovers.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor was appointed after Professor Kalenga Saka was appointed Mzuzu University’s Vice-Chancellor a couple of years ago. Professor Sajidu held the post of Deputy Principal of Chancellor College and then Acting Principal of the College before the council decided to promote him as Vice-Chancellor of the University.