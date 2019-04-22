Rumphi disaster claims three lives

Three people have died and nine others have suffered injuries in Rumphi following heavy rains which caused landslide at Tcharo in the district.

Five people are also missing following the disaster which was a result of prolonged rains that fell in the wee hours of Saturday, 20th April, 2019 in Mphompha Hills.

The injured have since been admitted to Tcharo Health Centre.

Those who have died include two boys aged 12 and 15 and a 35-year-old woman. A one-year-old boy, two other boys aged six and 10 as well as two women aged 35 and 46 are among those who are missing.

According to an Assessment by the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA), the rainstorms and landslides have caused extensive damage in most parts of Sub-T/A Chapinduka, mainly in Tcharo area.

A total of 20 households (about 100 people) have been affected as the disaster has damaged personal and public infrastructure such as houses and schools.

Meanwhile, the department has dispatched basic relief items such as food and kitchen utensils to be distributed to the affected households while awaiting.

Government, through DoDMA, has also provided financial support towards funeral arrangements for the deceased and to cover medical expenses for the injured.