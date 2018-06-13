Road to 2019 and Sidik Mia factor: Mutharika reduced to a beggar, pleads for campaign money from Bushiri

BLANTYRE-The comment made by one of the renowned political experts Blessings Chinsinga, that Mbuya Sidik Mia was a missing piece to solve the jig-saw puzzle of Malawi Congress Party forming government in 2019 is increasingly becoming a reality as the ruling DPP continues to take desperate measures.

Sidik Mia, an undisputable political heavyweight in the country, has made life tough in the ruling DPP camp since he announced his political comeback and joined the mighty MCP. As ruling DPP were busy undermining the Mia factor in the Southern region, they woke up in the morning on October 2017 greeted by a news that “MCP has won 5-1 in by-elections.” And MCP parliamentary candidate won with a landslide in Nsanje, where Mia comes from.

The DPP cadets could not believe it as the news came early in the morning before they shook off nocturnal torpor.

NOW BECAUSE OF MIA, DPP AND NGANGA MUTHARIKA ARE DESPERATE

For the first time, divisions have rocked the ruling party and desperate measures are being taken by Gogo Peter Mutharika. You may ask this question: why DPP officials are all that courageous to insult their own leader Mutharika? The answer is simple; Sidik Mia is a game changer and has solved the jig-saw puzzle of MCP forming government in 2019. With that in mind, the likes of Bon Kalindo, Patricia Kaliati, Louis Ngalande, Noel Masangwi have nothing to lose in 2019 because at least they will have a chance to work with the then ruling MCP.

This is indeed desperate time for Mutharika and DPP and calls for desperate measures and the long time enemy of DPP Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is now being coaxed to finance the DPP campaign in exchange for government deals. Malawians beware!

Mutharika, a professor of law, has now been reduced to a beggar and is pleading for bloody money from the false prophet Bushiri. Any time soon Henry Mussa will travel to South Africa to discuss the technicalities of the deal and put a pen to paper. However, inside sources have confided to Malawian Watchdog that the man of God has requested the DPP to have their lawyer signed the deal so that when time for paying back comes (that is if DPP wins) Bushiri will have legal document to claim his share.

Meanwhile, Bushiri has announced that the government of Malawi has now accepted him and is ready to invest in the country.

MIA is a game changer! CHAKWERA-MIA COMBINATION IS FORMINABLE

Malawian Watchdog will keep you updated on each and every step of DPP-BUSHIRI DEAL.