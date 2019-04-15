Richard Makondi’s K6.5 million trophy excites Blantyre Rural South West youths, pledge support

BLANTYRE-The youths of Blantyre Rural South West constituency have unanimously agreed to support UTM’s parliamentary candidate Richard Makondi ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections scheduled for 21st May. The pledge follows Makondi’s launch of sports trophies worth K6.5 million.

According to the young men and women in the constituency, apart from being the first to launch a trophy worth millions, Makondi has become the first candidate to have a manifesto that has taken into consideration the needs of the youth.

“As one of the youths in this constituency, I have total conviction that Richard Makondi will uplift us if we give him a chance to represent the constituency from 21st May. His manifesto is youth-centred, and that has brought much enthusiasm to us the youths,” said Maxwell Phiri.

Speaking at Madziabango weeks ago, Makondi said empowering the youths is number one on his agenda.

“I am a bonafide child of this area and I know the needs of the people here especially the youths. The youths need to be empowered and I saw that one way of bringing them together in unity was through sports tournaments and I am so pleased with the enthusiasm that it has attracted,” said Makondi.

“I want to encourage determination amongst the youths because in them I see great leaders. We have very ambitious youths who just need good guidance and one of them is to provide recreational services best tailored to suit their interests,” he said.

The trophy is being run by veteran footballer Lawrence Mnenula who also played for Malawi nation team.

Makondi is also promising technical colleges, telecentres and early childhood development centres among others.

According to the people in the area, the incumbent MP Kennedy Kachingwe has done nothing in the past five years, and in the forthcoming he will get a vote of no confidence.

Makondi is one of the founders of UTM party led by the country’s vice president Saulos Klaus Chilima.