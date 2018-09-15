‘Register en masse to vote for yours truly & Chakwera,’ Mangochi MonkeyBay MCP shadow MP Gerald Kazembe tells constituents

MONKEYBAY, MANGOCHI—Development conscious Malawi Congress Party Shadow MP for Mangochi MonkeyBay Constituency Gerald Kazembe conducted a whistle-stop tour where he interacted with the constituents yesterday.

He stormed Ulande, Liganga, Nabale and Kalenjeka areas where he was given a thunderous welcome.

The message he gave to the people was simple: “Go and register in your large numbers in order to vote for yours truly and President Dr Lazarus Chakwera in 2019.”

The locals, especially women were very excited with Kazembe owing to the interventions to uplift their lives.

They say Kazembe is a practical man who has already started executing different development projects which only a sitting member Parliament can be expected to do.

“Our shadow has already drilled two boreholes at Kanyenga and Nankhwali villages where people were suffering,” this shows his commitment to us his people.

Hon Kazembe has also bought and donated house for teacher’s habitation at Nselema Primary school. He is currently building a school block at Luwi Primary school in Kasankha village where students are currently learning under a tree—using stones as chairs. The shadow MP is also helping in rebuilding houses which were gutted down by fire in Mbvunguti Village.

In the health sector, Hon. Kazembe is helping with ambulance services, transporting patients from far away villages to undergo medical treatment at MonkeyBay hospital. He also encourages and provides transport for rural women to undergo cervical cancer testing at MonkeyBay Hospital. Hon Kazembe is also passionate about safe motherhood such that he funds Mobile maternal checkups whereby nurses visit expectant mothers in remote areas for checkups and treatment.

Kazembe has oflate been branded by the local media as “Mr Zero Salary.” He is the first MP aspirant in the history of Malawi to make a bold promise that he will demand ‘zero salary’ if he will be elected as MP saying he will donate his monthly salary to his constituency for development purposes and to orphanages and hospital. Currently, it is said that Members of Parliament receive about 1.5 Million Kwacha per month which follows that he will have donated about 90 Million Kwacha to his constituency during the five year term of office as a Member of Parliament.

The Shadow MP who will go head to head with incumbent MP Ralph Jooma has spelt out an ambitious agenda for his Mangochi Monkey-Bay constituency. He has proposed an aggressive plan for tourism industry with world class resorts in Cape Maclear and Mangochi in General. He says he will fight tooth and nail to ensure the realization of the long overdue Mangochi international airport.

Today, Hon Kazembe will be heading to Nankhwali hospital where he will be donating Blankets and will be guest of honor during his 1 Million Kwacha Bonanza Finals at Kasankha Village.

Next week, he will start drilling a borehole at Ndata Settlement in Kasankha Village.

“I am an action man and I want to show the people that I mean just that— bringing development in our area,”Kazembe, who is one of the successful business men and entrepreneurs with investments in Real Estate, Distribution, Tourism and Farming, said.