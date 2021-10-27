Ralph Kasambara explains why his appeal case been postponed: Erosion of Constitutionalism in Malawi

Constitutionalism is the hallmark of our democratic order in Malawi. It is actually the oxygen of our democratic state.

To live in a democratic Malawi founded on constitutional democracy, we need to jealously guard the independence and separation of the three arms of government: the executive/presidency, parliament, and judiciary.

Parliament ought to be sufficiently funded and should be meeting as and when scheduled. The day the executive chooses when to fund parliament and when it should meet will be the beginning of dictatorship and not democracy.

Equally so our courts ought to be sufficiently funded and should be sitting all the time and not when it pleases the Executive. The judicial calendar must be followed. In simple terms the Supreme Court of Appeal should be able to sit as and when scheduled. The Treasury should not decide which cases the courts will hear. Indeed it should not decide which sessions of the Supreme Court of Appeal it will fund.

Now I hear the October to December 2021 Supreme Court of Appeal session is not funded. Meaning that the Treasury has failed or refused to release MK51million to the judiciary.

What are the repercussions of such a decision by the ministry of finance?

It means all cases that the Supreme Court of Appeal was to hear from October to December 2021 will not take place. Justice denied. Right to effective remedy violated. Individuals and companies that wanted to hear the way forward on their Contractual disputes will wait for another 3 months or so without knowing their fate.

For me and my two colleagues, it means our case scheduled for 4th November 2021 will be adjourned once again due to no fault of ours. It means that Government is once again violating an order of the Supreme Court dated 16 March 2018. It also means that all the efforts that our lawyers put into preparation have gone down the drain.

Respecting the constitution is not an option but a mandatory obligation on the part of each and every person including government officials.

Obeying court orders is not a choice but a Ralphconstitutional obligation.

Today others are in trouble simply because they chose to flout the constitution. They chose not to obey court orders. They chose not to listen to complaints or pleas for a just society.

May we learn from past mistakes.

May we learn and start to religiously follow the constitutional dictates.

Paja oChewa Amati: mwana wosalira amafela mu mbeleko .

Pomwe kumpoto wakuti: kamuuzyanga ni fwiti yayi. Fwiti ni tilinganenge.