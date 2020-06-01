Rach Family Trust step up food donations in Malawi, Kenya, Nepal, India and Pakistan

Nabina Bishwakarma, Trust Director of Rach Family Trust and Ravi Rach, CEO of Rach Group of Companies, based in Dubai have ramped up their social responsibility of providing households with relief materials such as flour, rice, beans, cooking oil, tea, sugar and spices for communities in selected areas during the global pandemic crisis caused by COVID 19 and rising concerns of food insecurity.

The relief food materials were distributed in Mtwapa, Kenya and Pensulo, Malawi on Sunday 31st May. Bishwakarma, provided a statement through her representative Amos Banda stating she intends to reach over 300 families in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

Banda further added that Bishwakarma is very thankful to her fiancée Ravi for this generous donation. She stated that her in laws are from Malawi thus has a connection with the country and is looking forward to be giving more of these donations in the near future and wants to help those in need. It is her personal interest to provide help to the people of Malawi.

Speaking to Ravi via phone call, he said their mission is offer a helping hand to the vulnerable.

‘’We want to offer a helping hand to those who do not have an income and are food insecure. At the moment we are focused on working with our local partners to identify areas that we can assist. We want to help whenever we can. We are also seeking more people to join us in order to keep on helping”, he added.

Rach Family Trust has been helping the people of India, Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia and Nepal and this is the first time that they are being involved in the relief donations here in Malawi.