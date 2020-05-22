‘Prophet’Austin Liabunya dates Jane Ansah Sunday

The self-styled ‘Prophet’ Austin Liabunya said he will release a prophecy concerning the outgoing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah this Sunday.

Writing on his facebook page, Liabunya said what Jane Ansah has done in resigning is a mistake though she thinks, in her view, that she has taken a precaution. Find out what Liabunya means by this loaded statement this Sunday 10:00 am live on his facebook page.

Liabunya has been foretelling Malawi election related events with a good record of accuracy. For instance, he is said to have foretold the ascendancy to the Presidency of Peter Mutharika in 2014. Malawians who follow his predictions have also confirmed that he is on record to have prophesied that Mutharika will be a one term President with the Pastor, Chakwera, taking over thereafter, regardless of circumstances. He is also confirmed to have said that Vice President Saulos Chilima will later join Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to make the condition complete for Chakwera to take over power. Many think Chakwera pairing Chilima under MCP ticket is a fulfillment of this prophecy.

On Chakwera becoming President, another self-styled ‘Prophet’ Favour is also on record to have foretold his followers that there will be fresh election which will see Chakwera of MCP winning.

Last week, unverified reports indicated that DPP running-mate Atupele Muluzi’s functionaries were said to have visited imprisoned seer CJ. Sabao at Zomba Maximum Prison to get clarifications on a ‘prophecy’ he released on his political future.

Whether these ‘Prophets’ are genuine or false remains a preserve of the court of public opinion to make determination.