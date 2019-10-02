Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to speak on Malawi election crisis

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who prior to the 2019 chaotic election, came in the open to vote for President Peter Mutharika ‘to continue with his development agenda’ will address a press briefing today on the need for Malawians to respect the court ruling that the constitutional court will make.

Bushiri, who is on record threatening to deal with a fellow man of the collar and Presidential candidate in 2019 elections, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, because of the behavior of his son, Nick, of criticizing him (Bushiri) is expected to denounce demonstrations that Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) supported by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM are organizing to remove head of electoral body, Jane Ansah.

‘One would expect Bushiri to deliver a prophecy prio to the elections but he was shy and he intends to address the nation as a political leader, he has no authority to do so for Malawians, by openly endorsing Peter Mutharika of DPP know him as a cadet and not someone neutral,” said a political scientist in an interview.

Malawi is currently ungovernable and is deeply divided over a chaotically managed May 2019 elections which saw Peter Mutharika renewing his mandate.