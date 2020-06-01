Prophet Liabunya advises Tonse Alliance to pray & fast Sunday

Prophet Austin Liabunya, he who has reputation for accurately predicting election events in Malawi, has advised Tonse Alliance, a grouping of nine parties to engange in prayer and fasting this Sunday.

According to Liabunya, the one day prayer and fasting session, will help to stabilize issues surrounding the fresh presidential election.

Delivering a prophecy, Laibunya said he was seeing two people, one very close to Chakwera and the other very close to Chilima, who are working with the enemy to destabilize the alliance.

“If no prayer and fasting is done, the alliance will still win but with casualties that will be incurred as a result of the machination of the two,” said Liabunya without elaborating.

“If no prayer and fasting is done”, proceeded the prophet, “the uncertainty surrounding polling day will still continue.”

He concluded:

“However, if the prayer and fasting is done, the said two people mentioned will be exposed and there will be no uncertainty regarding the election date.”

Prophet Liabunya, among the prophecy addicts, is said to have been making accurate prophecies regarding Malawi. The recent fulfilment of his prophecies which have left many prophecy addicts in awe is the joining of Dr Saulos Chilima to MCP. This, they say, was foretold in 2014.

“Dr Chilima will be taken by other people but they will not win the election and he will later join MCP which will win the election” goes the 2014 prophecy in sharp reference to Chilima being invited to lead UTM and later joining MCP as he is de jure (legally), a running mate of Malawi Congress Party and not otherwise.

It is yet to be seen if Tonse Alliance partners will take heed of the advice from Liabunya to conduct the said prayer and fasting session, where he said campaign activities for the alliance, national wide and on this day, should be called off, for everyone in the Tonse Alliance to seek the face of God.