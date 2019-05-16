Prophet Favour and Liabunya say Chakwera will win Malawi Tuesday election

Prophet Favour Ngulube and Prophet Austin Liabunya claims that they speak what is on the mind of God.

Prophet Liabunya said it long time ago that Chakwera will win in 2019. His prophecy has today been collaborated by another Prophet, Favour Ngulube.

“The black cock,” referring to the MCP symbol of a black rooster, is “forming the next presidency/government of Malawi.

“I saw it very clear….He (Chakwera) was on the throne. He who has an ear, let him hear this!

The black cock, carried the day! Whether you go and vote for him or not- angels voted for him already.

“He will reign (sic), for 10 good years! [Not even rigging can change this]” he said.

As if this is not enough, another man of God, Seer Sabao also said Chakwera will win. A Zambian Prophet also made headlines sometimes back saying he saw people in Malawi celebrating while carrying a black rooster—Tambala.

Shall results go contrary to the claims by the self-acclaimed Prophets on Tuesday next week, then we will have made tremendous progress in increasing the number of false prophets.