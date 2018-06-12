Prophet Bushiri promises massive investment in Malawi while his congregants conduct prayers in government primary schools

LILONGWE—Malawians with well frame of minds have taken a swipe at South Africa based preacher-cum-business man Shepherd Bushiri for repeating his pledge to invest in Malawi, saying Malawi as a country doesn’t need his bloody money to progress economically.

Bushiri made the remarks on Monday as he joined president Peter Mutharika in launching this year’s Malawi Investment Forum at Bingu International Conference (BICC) in the capital city Lilongwe.

But commenting on Bushiri’s investment remarks, Mzuzu based business man said Bushiri should keep his mouth shut as Malawi has so many capable people.

“Tell the man of God to leave Malawi alone. He is a preacher and as I am talking his congregants are meeting in government primary schools for prayers. If it is true that he is rich as the media has made us to believe, then his money is questionable and must not find its way into Malawi,” he said.

Ibrahim Banda had this to say on social media: “Sometimes I wonder why the so called man of God is more popular in business arena than in spiritual realm. Let me warn young people who are scrambling for Bushiri’s money that they will pay back dearly any time soon. And again, his nonsense of investing in Malawi must stop.

“We have people like Simbi Phiri, he is a real investor who can inspire the yopung people not Mr. Bushiri whose wealth still remains a mystery,” wrote Banda.

Bushiri has been at the centre of controversy in South Africa as the South Africa government arrested the prophet twice on suspicion that he was engaging in money laundering.

Recently, Botswana also banned the Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering from entering the country citing miracle money as an act of money laundering.

Malawi Investment Forum is a platform where the country sells its investment opportunities across the world—about 300 delegates are participating at this year’s two-day event.