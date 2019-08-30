Prophet Bushiri hands over secondary school to Malawi government

Chairperson of Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF) Dr Shepherd Bushiri has handed over Zolokere Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Hewe, Rumphi District, which he has been building for the past years.

According to a press statement released by Public Relations Officer, Ephraim Nyondo, the state-of-the-art secondary school was handed over to government and the community on Friday 30 August 2019 through the chief executive officer of SBF, Duncan Zgambo.

At the ceremony, the government was represented by the

Education Division Manager for the northern region, Mzondi Moyo, District Education Manager for Rumphi, Macfene Mzumara; and the District Commissioner for Rumphi, Fred Movete.

In his remarks, Zgambo said: “Dr Bushiri grew up and went to school in this area and he used to walk over 15 kilometres just to get to Zolokere Primary School. Even when he got selected to Katowo CDSS, the challenge of braving distances was complicated with the fact so many of his friends could not further their studies as there were few secondary schools.”

Driven by such memories of pain, Dr Bushiri, whom God has blessed with a fortune, took it upon himself to go back to Hewe and be part of making a difference to the community that raised him.

The school is located in Katowo Education Zone in the district. In the zone, an average of about 700 pupils sit for Primary Leaving School Education (PLSCE).

However, because there is only one secondary in the zone, only about 150 pupils gets selected, leaving a large percentage of qualified without a chance of accessing secondary education. Zolokere CDSS, then, comes in to help increase access to secondary education for the youths in the area.

Speaking on behalf of government district commissioner Movete hailed Dr Bushiri for the gesture, saying: “It’s the first of its kind and, also, quite a modern school.” He added that the gesture will go a long way to improve access to secondary school for the youths not just in Rumphi, but across the country.

The four-block, modern secondary school boasts of: Four classrooms with capacity of over 70 students with desks; Four offices for form teachers with furniture; 1 Library room fully furnished with textbooks; 1 Laboratory room fully furnished with equipments; 1 staff room covering over 20 teachers with all the furniture; 1 office for the head teacher with furniture; 1 office for the school bursar with furniture; Computers and 10 toilets.