Pro DPP Malawi Law Society risks being struck from election case

LILONGWE-(MalawianWatchdog)–The Constitutional Court will next week remove the Malawi Law Society (MLS) and Women Lawyers Association on grounds that the two bodies have failed to comply with the court demands.

Judge Healey Potani has told the Constitutional Court today, Thursday, that the two bodies have not complied with the law to file the court relevant documents to join the landmark poll case as friends of the court.

Potani made the statement at the beginning of the hearing of the poll case in which UTM President Saulos Klaus Chilima and President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party are challenging the May 21 elections.

MLS has been accused of working a Democratic Progressive Party entity following their conduct and comments regarding the election case.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court has today dismissed Attorney General’s application to have the election case adjourned for six days.

A five-judge panel of the Constitutional Court has given attorney general this weekend instead of the requested 6 days to read and respond to sworn statements by the MCP President. The AG will consequently be required to start responding in court on Monday afternoon.