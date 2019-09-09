President Mutharika assent to K70.2 billion loan to improve education in CDSSs

Students learning in Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSSs) can afford a smile following the approval of K70.2 billion loan by Presient Peter Mutharika which will particularly target the improvement of quality of education in remote areas.

Mutharika assented into law the Bill to borrow K70.2 billion from the International Development Association (IDA) to finance Equity with Quality and Learning at Secondary Project, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara announced in the National Assembly on Monday.

The speaker made this announcement at the start of the 2019/2020 Budget session of parliament.

The House in June authorized Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamveka to borrow K70.2 billion from IDA.

Gotani Hara said President Mutharika assented to the bill on August 12 2019.

The objective of the programme (Bill 14 of 2019) is to improve quality of science and mathematics instructions in Community Day Secondary School (CDSSs) and increase access to secondary education in remote areas, according to Mwanamveka.

“The project aims at enhancing student learning in selected 13 districts, including enhancing quality and delivery of ongoing teacher support programme for sciences and mathematics, developing digitized student learning materials and improving student assessment and examinations,” he said.

The project has three components, namely improving quality of sciences and mathematics instruction, enhancing equitable access to secondary education and project coordination, learning, monitoring and evaluation.

On enhancing equitable access to secondary education, the project is expected to establish a sustainable 10-year secondary expansion plan based on equity enhancing policy reforms, revival of school health hygiene promotion, together with school-related gender-based violence mitigation measures and optimal use of existing school spaces in the selected districts.

The project, which will be implemented by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST), will run for six years and at least 100 CDSSs are expected to benefit in 13 districts.

The project comes amid nerve-racking performance by CDSSs students in the just released Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination.