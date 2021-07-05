Pres. Chakwera ‘charlatan and pathological lier’ says Prof. Danwood Chirwa

As Rev Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his sycophants salivate in preparation to feast on a fat pound of flesh of the Malawian taxpayer tomorrow, my friends and I hereby announce to all and sundry a full day of mourning from midnight today to midnight tomorrow. Please hit the like button if you would like to join us, virtually of course!

We are a frustrated and confused bunch, fearful of the future, robbed of all hope. Who is going to lift the leadership curse on that beautiful nation? We ask, in pain, all the gods of the skies, land and waters, received and original.

We tried a well-exposed and cultured medical doctor, but he ended up butchering his own people and turning the state into a personal looting machine, well before ATMs were conceived.

We tried a properly convicted criminal, and he, as if by invitation, converted the entire state into a criminal enterprise.

We tried a renowned economist, and he obliged by building the economy for five solid years and then inexplicably crushing it within two years before his timely death.

We tried an outspoken philanthropist who wound up spending most of her time distributing cows to villagers, that is, when she was not presiding over an unprecedented systematic looting syndicate.

We tried a reputable professor of international and constitutional law, but he ended up instigating an uprising against the rule of law and installing one of the most nepostic and tribal ruling criminal cabal.

We’re now trying a charismatic pastor, but he of all people has quickly proven to be a well-rehearsed charlatan and pathological lier, and a man of unchecked hedonistic yearnings.