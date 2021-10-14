Political Patronage masquerading as Merit in Tonse Alliance appointments: Sulemani, Kachaje, Kasakula

This post is a lamentation…a call for Malawians not to waste their time applying for government positions. There is no merit whatsoever as they claim in making public appointments. Doing interviews is simply to deceive Malawians to think they are different. There is no difference in the way the DPP guys were doing and how Onse Alliance are doing. They claim to conduct interviews when they have their own preferred candidate. This country is now for them. No one should talk about merit in this country. There is no merit in this country.

Consider this below:

When Henry Kachaje was appointed the CEO of MERA, the explanation was that he was appointed based on merit after beating other nine candidates.

Then there is the CEO of Admarc who was a previous MCP MP. He was appointed based on merit after beating 12 other candidates.

Daud Suleiman has been appointed the CEO of MACRA. The explanation is that he has been appointed based on merit after beating 6 other candidates. Koma inu…

Why is it that all of a sudden the only intelligent people in Malawi are now only Tonse Alliance members? They are the only ones intelligent enough to beat each and any contestant in any interview!

Malawians have become dull that only Tonse Alliance followers and witnesses are the only ones capable of passing interviews. Why do these people think all Malawians are dull that we can buy this so-called merit explanation?

Could it be that these Tonse Alliance followers are given prior answers to pass the interviews? Only Tonse Alliance followers are passing interviews, have you noted my fellow Malawians? And their appointments are based on merit…which merit?

Aaaaaa inu tamanamizani ana inu…which merit?