Political Gladiator Gerald Kazembe unveils Mangochi West election case winner as MCP candidate

Malawi Congress Party lead politician in the eastern region, Gerald Kazembe, has unveiled Simeon Harrison as candidate to represent the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election.

Harrison, who won the election case where the court ordered a re-run following irregularities that characterized the 2019 chaotically managed elections, decided to face the forthcoming bye-election not as an independent candidate as in 2019 but under MCP ticket.

The face of MCP in the eastern region, Kazembe, in the company of party campaigner director, Moses Kumkuyu, and MCP’s national executive committee member, Thomas Bisika, performed the rituals of welcoming Harrison into the MCP family.

“This a big catch and on the impending election, we have no doubt whatsoever, that we will win this seat” said Kazembe whose election petition for Mangochi Monkey-Bay Constituency is yet to be adjudicated on.

He continued:

“Honorable Harrison won the election last year but the system, just like in my case, was also rigged against him. He is a powerful candidate and we are confident that his influence plus the refreshing flavor of the Tonse Alliance will amount to victory in the forthcoming court ordered fresh election.”

Asked about his own case which has stalled in court, Kazembe was optimistic that the courts will set a date for his case.

“The delay on my case was courtesy of covid19. However, the good news is that the court has set a date for my colleagues pursing a similar election case from the Shire Valley and I am also just keeping my fingers crossed hoping that the honorable court will, as soon as possible, also fix a date to hear my petition and conclude the matter,” he said.