Political expert says chilima’s future is in DPP only

BLANTYRE–Political and social commentator Lyson Sibande has foreshadowed a downfall of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima if he dares dumping the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), arguing the VP’s political future is only in the ruling DPP.

Chilima, speaking on Saturday in Tchisi District where he presided over celebration of patron of Saint: Our Lady of Fatima for Mpherere Catholic Parish, revealed that there is wide spread corruption, abuse of tax payers’ money and theft, saying time has come for the citizenry to denounce the continued abuse of public resources by some crooked officials.

He said corruption has reached what he called “embarrassing levels” and accused perpetrators of such wicked acts of endangering the lives of many people in Malawi.

Chilima said the stench of corruption is immoral.

“Izi ndizija mumapezeka kuti bandi yagawana zida chifukwa zanyanya [this kind of immorality can lead to split of the group],” said Chilima.

His speech has made headlines and dominated WhatsApp chats and facebook posts.

Reacting, renowned political commentator Lyson Sibande, has cautioned Chilima not to be fooled by the media hype as his political future looks bright in DPP only.

“leaving DPP could weaken Chilima more than it would weaken DPP because it would guarantee that he has lost the presidency. Without DPP Chilima can’t make it, even if he joins another party or forms his own party, he won’t make it to State House,” wrote Sibande on his facebook page.

“If he asked me for advice, I would say: Mr. Vice President, no matter what, just stay in DPP even if you do not become presidential candidate in 2019. Stay in DPP even if you are not picked for running mate,” said Sibande.

Internal squabbles in ruling DPP have reached a climax with the camp pushing for Chilima’s presidency growing by each passing day. In the party, others are saying Peter Mutharika should continue with his second term while others are saying the incumbent is too old to lead the country.

However, some commentators have argued that what is happening in the ruling party is a clear manifestation that Malawi is in a leadership crisis and DPP needs to be replaced.