Plan to harass MCP & PP lawmakers using ACB busted

Knowing that their days are numbered, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), like a mad dog, is now running scared and amok. Credible intelligence indicate that they intend to abuse state apparatuses such as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to start persecuting MCP and PP lawmakers which were part of the recently dissolved parliament. They want to disturb the rhythm of our campaign by making senseless arrests just to scare us and tarnish our image. Too late a move akin to kicks of a dying horse!

We want to make it categorically clear that no tactic will intimidate us. We are marching towards victory and at this stage, we are unstoppable.

The writing is on the wall, DPP is on its way out and we will mount a very strong challenge against any attempt calculated at persecuting political opponents.

We are moving forward to build a better and prosperous Malawi for all this May and no one will derail us, no one will scare us, not even the outgoing President Peter Mutharika and his personal ACB that literally dances to his tune.

Bring it on! Fire will be met with more fire! We are ready and steady!

#MCP/PP/FP INTELLIGENCE TEAM