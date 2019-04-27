Peter Mponda, James Sangala, others risk life ban from football

BLANTYRE– FIFA, the governing body of world football, is set to ban nine other Malawians from participating in any football activities following allegations of match fixing which have seen Hellings Mwakasungula handed a lifetime ban.

FIFA, issued lifetime bans to former Silver Strikers and Malawi national team midfielder Mwakasungula and seven others after they were found guilty of match fixing. Mwakasungula,who is the current Silver Strikers team manager has been banned alongside Kudzai Shaba of Zimbabwe, Ibrahim Kargo of Sierra Leon, Seidath Tchomogo (Benin), Keyeno Thomas and Karlon Murray ( Trinidad and Tobago), Leonel Duarte (Cuba) Mohammad Salim Israel Kohistani (Afghanistan).

However, latest report from FIFA indicates that other Flames players were involved in match fixing of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola. The culprits include Peter Mponda, Moses Chavula, Elvis Kafoteka, Swadic Sanudi, James Sangala, Joseph Kamwendo, Victor Nyirenda, Peter Wadabwa and Davie Banda who were the Flames key players at the continental showpiece.

FIFA says investigations are underway and if they are found guilty they will be charged accordingly.