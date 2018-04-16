On Ben Phiri’s Interview on Zodiak

I have listened to the interview. He has said a number of things that I wish I could respond to. For instance, he claims that “Chakwera ndi nthochi ya bwino, koma ndi nthochi ya green, yowezuka, ya khambi”. He further goes to suggest that come 2019 he will ask the President to give him “ka udindo kakang’ono in cabinet” so that he gets experience in governance. He claims all our previous leaders have first had cabinet ministerial experience before rising to the office of president.

I agree, Chakwera does not have the kind of experience APM has had, having served as a cabinet minister in Bingu’s administration. He surely does not have the experience to be Minister of Education and see Chancellor College closed for 8 months without the Minister intervening. He surely does not have the experience of being at Ministry of Justice and having done anything worth point at. He surely does not have the experience of being in a cabinet that led to the worst fuel and forex crisis in our history.

Should Chakwera be given a Cabinet Ministerial post in a DPP-led government so that he learns how to promise and never deliver? Should he be given the opportunity to learn how to keep the country in darkness before assuming the presidency? Should he be given the experience on how to amass unexplained wealth over-night? Should he be given the experience to call anyone below the age 50, “babies”?