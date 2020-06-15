Official coronation of Sidik Mia as Mbuya of the Shire Valley : Malawi Politics

Chiefs from the shire valley districts of Nsanje and Chikwawa have honoured the Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy President Muhammad Sidik Mia with a traditional ‘Mbuya’ tittle for what they called his interest to serve the aspirations of the people from the two districts.

The title ‘Mbuya’ whose literal meaning is granny was once given to the lower-shire political giant late Gwanda Chakuamba and is depicting Mia as the only person deserving respect in the lower-shire after Chakuamba.

Group village headman (GVH) Mtemangawo of Traditional Authority (TA) Malemia said that despite the two lower shire districts of Nsanje and Chikwawa facing perennial hunger year in year out due to drought and floods, its sad that politicians are yet to come up with permanent solutions.

Group Village Headman Mtemangawo said Mia has demonstrated interest to transform the area once the MCP alongside it’s political party partners form the next government.

He was speaking at Bangura Community Ground over the weekend when the MCP vice president held a political rally alongside other political allies in ‘Tonse Alliance’

“It’s sad that we have been singing the same old song of hunger in the shire valley for dacades,It appears we have been neglected, we need change” said group Mtemangawo who said was speaking on behalf of other 40 chiefs from the districts of Nsanje and Chikwawa.

During the rally the chiefs handed over a walking stick to the MCP vice president symbolising his old status.

On his part Honorable Sidikk Mia said he was honoured to be recognized as the political god father(mbuya) by the shire valley chiefs a title he was already known with in other political circles.

He said he realise the responsibility he has to serve the aspirations of not only the people from the shire valley but also the nation as a whole under the Malawi Congress Party.

Honorable Sidik Mia launched his political life in early 2000 as a member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency and has been serving as a Cabinet Minister since then before he was picked as a running mate for Dr Lazarus Chakwera of MCP in the courts annulled 2019 elections.