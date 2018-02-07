Of Dausi and the MCP clips…

2019 is going to be a bumper year for social media followers. The main actor one Nikolasi Dausi has vowed to unleash all the atrocities he recorded when he was at the heart of the Malawi Young Pioneer. It is going to massive and graphic that parental guidance shall be required in some of the clips. Thousands of Malawians being hurled into shire river and the crocodiles pouncing on them. On the camera Nikolasi Dausi recording each and every move.

Mind you, Dausi has just smiled his way to the bank, after the government gave him his pension benefits for working for the Malawi Young Pioneer. Any descent man battling with his conscious for these atrocities would have thought twice about receiving such money; but not Dausi. Here is a man who was at the helm of the Malawi Young Pioneer, today he is talking about sending clips that he think shall convince Malawians how bad the MCP was. I wonder what would happen if one the clips shows former MCP members like Hertherwick Ntaba taking part in some of the atrocities. Maybe this is where MBC shall come in with their editing skills to help Nikolasi Dausi.

If Nikolasi Dausi has a soul; let the soul trouble him for receiving the MYP pension adding to the already proceeds he plunders Malawians. You get the pension benefits but not associate yourself with atrocities? Really? This is a hypocrite at his best.

Malawians have heard enough of these MCP stories. It was news during the time of Muluzi. Muluzi was skilful when narrating these atrocities and we used to listen with eager. Who could forget the stories of nsomali pa mutu pa Gadama?

Bambo Dausi…show Malawians that you really care about them. Go and hand over the pension money to any charity organization; otherwise you have been paid for taking part in the atrocities.