Nundwe inaugurated as MDF commander, maintains his stand on professionalism

LILONGWE-(MalawianWatchdog)—General Vincent Nundwe was on Thursday inaugurated by the Malawi Defence Force as its commander replacing General Griffin Supuni Phiri (retired) who handed over the sword and medal at Army Headquarters in Lilongwe.

Nundwe becomes the 13th MDF commander after he was appointed by President Peter Mutharika, in his capacity as Commander-In-Chief of armed forces, on June 21.

The new MDF commander has served in several high profile positions within MDF said the army will maintain high professional standards, including being apolitical.

“MDF will continue discharging duties in a constitutional way,” said Nundwe.

“We need to do things the way they are supposed to be done without political interference,” he added.

Supuni Phiri wished Nundwe success in his work as MDF commander.

Since his appointment in June, Nundwe has received much recommendation from the general public for discharging duties according to the rule of law, a trait that lacked in General Supuni-Phiri.

His professionalism has earned him much applause and respect to such an extent the the anti Jane Ansah demonstrators have opted for MDF soldiers to provide security instead of the Malawi Police whenever they hold peaceful demonstrations.

Malawi Police is accused of serving the interest of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).