Nsanje DC excited over 104% registration

istrict commissioner for Nsanje, Reinghard Chavula, has expressed happiness following the high percentage of registrants where 145 828 voters have registered beating a 139 869 projection, translating into 104.05 of registrants.

Nsanje District has so far surpassed any registration record set in the past six phases.

In an interview the DC said proper coordination and willingness of the people to register has led to positive voter registration turn out in the district.

“I am happy for this achievement. We have done very well beyond expectation. Nsanje is eager to vote,” said Chavula.

Chavula added, “We have reached this far because of good sensitization, coordination with field staff and the technical team at our office and prompt to attention to emerging problems and offering solutions so as not to disappoint the registrants.”

In her statement delivered on Friday MEC chairperson Justice Dr Jane Ansah during press conference held at central information in Lilongwe, she said Nsanje is the only district that has beaten projected figures.

“From the totals we have so far, Nsanje is the only district that has recorded above the 20 18 projection,” said MEC Chair.

The commission has since attributed the positive turn out to various civic education and mobilization messages the organization uses to reach out to people.

“The turnout was satisfactory and we went around the areas mobilizing people to come for voter registration,” said Sangwani Mwafulirwa, MEC’s director of media and public relations.

“Our public mobilization messages are bearing fruits. We have been in all areas conducting meetings with traditional leaders and have also placed those messages on radios. People in the lower shire prove to have taken those messages more positively,” said the media director.

Earlier before registration, some areas had threatened to vote. However, the DC through Traditional Authorities reasoned with the disgruntled people on the importance of voter registration.

By the 19th of September, all centers were operation and by the fifth day of registration, half of the projected figure was registered.