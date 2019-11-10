NO SHAVE NOVEMBER

Prostate Cancer is the second most frequent cancers in men, about 7 in every 100 men in the world are diagnosed with Prostate Cancer yearly. Unfortunately, black men have a higher incidence and more aggressive type of Prostate Cancer compared to white men.

In Malawi, about 64,750 men in age range of 30 years above are diagnosed with Prostate Cancer yearly. Prostate Cancer just like breast cancer is asymptomatic—men tend to seek medical help when there is little if nothing that can be done (end stage)

Despite a lot of Malawian men being at a higher risk of developing Prostate Cancer, there is a significant percentage of them that have never heard of such a disease. They exhibit serious deficiencies in knowledge.

“Have you ever heard of any awareness campaigns in the media against Prostate Cancer? Have you ever heard of any Prostate Cancer screening program deliberately set in Malawi? Yet Prostate Cancer is winning countless souls of our beloved fathers and grandfathers every year” Mackson Zephaniah, General Secretary of Men of Tomorrow (MOTO) said in an exclusive interview.

Lack of awareness campaigns have tremendously contributed to late presentation to medical facilities. Majority of men in the world, Malawi in particular are not aware that pain during urination or more frequent urges to urinate at night, decreased flow or velocity of urine stream or even blood in urine can signify a more serious problem like cancer of the prostate which needs urgent medical attention.

The prevalence of Prostate Cancer is actually under reported due to lack of awareness campaigns and screening programs. A lot of men are dying silently while there are simple screening strategies which can be deployed by the government of Malawi. Some of the screening methods that are commonly used by health professions are Digital rectal examination (a doctor inserts his finger through the rectum to feel the prostate) and Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) test.

“Prostate Cancer is demanding lives of our fathers and grandfathers who are potential mentors of the generation that MOTO wants to see to it that they become responsible citizens. Who will be the male figure for our sons, who will support and chasten our boys, who will teach them societal morals and values?” Steven Fidel Mlangiza, the president of MOTO, expressed his concerns on a phone call interview.

“Much as we appreciate the burden of Breast and Cervical cancers, let us also appreciate that Prostate Cancer is equally devastating to our Men and society as a whole” Giddes Msowoya a student at LUANAR—Bunda campus said

MOTO has embarked on a mass campaign program sensitizing the general public on existence of Prostate Cancer, its early symptoms, screening methods available, and suggested treatment protocols in Malawi.

MOTO would like to urge all non-governmental organization, government institutions and interested stakeholders to partner with us in conquest of sensitizing the general public on Prostate Cancer. You might save your own Dad or Grandfather! Contact us via our email address; menoftomorrowmalawi@gmail.com

Let us all man-up and fight this giant slayer.