No selective justice, every company in Malawi evading tax must be prosecuted…

Spare a thought for the management of Mapeto Company. They were arrested for tax evasion; some of them have been arrested twice. Then, the government hired Modeccai Mshisha to help in prosecuting them. More like using a hammer to kill a mosquito!

Any company that is evading tax must be prosecuted regardless of whether it is in good books with the ruling party or not. When DPP was in power, companies like Times Group were accused of tax evasion. Today, we hear nothing about Times Group. Mapeto is accused of tax evasion because it is believed to have helped the DPP in production of its cloths, period! What does that tell you as a Malawian? It simply shows that companies in Malawi are evading tax so long as they are in good books with the ruling party. If DPP can be back in government today, we are going to see new tax evaders.

At the end of the day you are going to kill Mapeto. 20 bosses are going to be convicted and the company dies, hundreds of Malawians will add to the already list of bawo players in Mbayani, Kawale, Zolozolo because you lied about creating 1,000,000 jobs.

This is where you can see the lies and hypocrisy. One reason why the government wants Paralegals to represent the poor in courts is that the government has no money either to hire private lawyers or recruit more lawyers. Here is the same government hiring private lawyers to prosecute people on its behalf. So, when it comes to prosecuting people, the government has money; when it comes to helping the poor in court, the government has no money. Total lies and hypocrisy at its best!

Every company that is evading tax must be prosecuted including those in good books with the current government. Don’t even kill Mapeto as if you are going to create employment for the workers.