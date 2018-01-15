‘No miracle removal of Prophet Bushiri Church Ban in Botswana,’ says Judge Rannowance

A Botswana Judge Terrance Rannowane has told legal team of Prophet Bushiri that there is no urgency about the emergency application to have the ECG church not closed in the country , and that no miracles should be anticipated in the process .

Judge Terrance Rannowance has since postponed an urgent application by ECG seeking government not to close their church.

The case will be heard on January 17th at the Gaborone High Court.

Few days ago , the ECG church was closed in Botswana over what the government called criminal activities