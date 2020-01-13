No MCP-UTM alliance in case of fresh election say Party Publicists

As the political temperature is rising towards reaching the bars of fresh election, that is if the constitutional court due to deliver its judgment in February, orders so; Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM will go solo. Simply put, there will be no political alliance meaning Dr Saulos Chilima will pair his running mate Dr Michael Usi with Dr Lazarus Chakwera pairing with the business magnate Mohamed Sidik Mia.

This is an inference one would get from the reactions of MCP Publicity secretary Maurice Munthali and UTM publicist, Dr Joseph Malunga. Speaking on private owned and popular Zodiak radio against the background of a social media campaign by some individuals who says wants Chakwera-Chilima ticket shall the court order a re-run, the publicist of the two main opposition parties have denied a possibility of such an arrangement.

“Maybe they are from some overzealous supporters but the truth is there is no any agreement between us and UTM,” said Reverend Munthali.

Taking his turn, Dr Chidanti Malunga of UTM said “I could have known if we had such an arrangement. Take it as the usual social media talk.”

