Neno DEM Menyere abuses MANEB funds: invigilators spit fire

NENO—Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) should brace for massive cheating in Neno district as invigilators have planned to frustrate the ongoing examinations following the abuse of funds by the District Education Manager (DEM) Reuben Menyere.

Malawian Watchdog understands that the DEM prepared a fake list which surprised some invigilators who were posted as residential but only to be told on Monday at their respective duty stations that they are commuters. The affected teachers are about ten.

According to thorough investigations, MANEB remitted funds into the DEM’s accounts enough to cater for all invigilators in Neno on residential category but Menyere manipulated the list of invigilators by changing residential officers to commuters.

Commuters get K5000 a day while officers on residential get night allowances based on grade.

Grade I civil servant gets K20000 night allowance per day and according to our findings eight grade I officers were affected translating into K135 000 deducted from each invigilator.

This means, the Dem has pocketed k1, 080, 000 from the eight teachers considering the numbers of days they are supposed to do the exercise.

Four grade J officers were also affected. Grade J officer gets K15 000 night allowance. Therefore, the Dem is pocketing k10 000 per day from each invigilator. The invigilation is for nine days, meaning the Dem has pocketed K90 000 from each invigilator translating into K360 000 in accumulation from the four teachers.

Simple arithmetic shows that K1440 000 has been misappropriated by the office of the Dem.

One of the teachers, who chose to speak on condition of anonymity said he was demoralized with the conduct of the Dem.

“This is very unfair. They delayed to disburse the allowances because they were busy creating loopholes to rob us the money we deserve. Imagine I used my own transport to the duty station on Sunday, paying for accommodation and food but only to be told on Monday that I am supposed to leave place because I am a commuter. Have they realized that I am commuter today? This DEM is sleeping on duty,” said the officer.

Malawian Watchdog has also found that most of the Head Teachers in the district praise worship Mr. Menyere who is being accused of incompetency by several quarters in the district.

His incompetency has also led to nerve-lacking performance of students in Malawi School Certificate of Education examinations in the district.