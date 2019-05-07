NBS Bank manager still at large, reward hiked to 1 million

BLANTYRE-(Malawian Watchdog)–Anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of a NBS Bank Zomba Branch Operations Manager who stole K47 Million last week will get a bounty of K1 Million, the bank has said.

The bank had initially put a bounty of K100,000 but with a week now without his traces, the Bank has made the revision.

The Manager identified as Gift Nafere stole 10,500 Euros, US$48,800, 4,960 South African Rands and K1,468000.

According to a police report, Nafere who was second in charge of the branch did not report for his usual duties at the bank April 28th.

On Monday last week, his colleagues tried to call him but his phone was switched off. Nafere’s colleagues also noticed that he had left several WhatsApp groups.

At the bank it was discovered that Nafere disconnected all the computer systems on CCTV and the backdoor used by the staff members.

The Zomba branch manager called Nafere’s wife who said her husband called her on April 27th and informed her that he was going to Mulanje with his sick uncle to meet an African doctor.