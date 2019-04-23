Mutharika’s press officer quits, urges Malawians to pray for nation ahead of election

Mutharika’s press officer quits, urges Malawians to pray for nation ahead of...

LILONGWE—One of the press officers at the state house, Sylvester Namiwa, has resigned from his job while asking Malawians to pray for the nation.

Namiwa, who is one of President Peter Mutharika’s trusted press officers, has resigned less than a month before the watershed election.

Namiwa announced his decision in a press statement made available to Malawian Watchdog, saying he has left his job due personal reasons.

Namiwa then urged Malawians to pray for the country ahead of the elections.

“I have made this decision based on personal reasons. However, I urge Malawians of goodwill to pray for this nation as we approach the second tripartite elections slated for May 21, 2019,” reads part of the statement.

Namiwa became a press officer at State House in 2014 after Mutharika was elected Malawi president.