Mutharika’s bodyguard Norman Chisale is a corrupt, thieving functionary but..

The bodyguard is a corrupt, thieving, power-hungry functionary, but that description is apt for the majority of the DPP leadership and many who follow them.

So do not be distracted.They are not fighting Chisale because they want to make Malawi a better place. They just want their turn at the feeding trough. They, too, want to live a life beyond their known means of lawful income. They are driven by envy. They want to loot as much as they have seen Chisale loot, or they want him to share with them part of his loot.

Chisale is a problem, of course, but he is not THE problem. The problem is the system that breeds and rewards people like him. It is that system that has to go. That system is the DPP.