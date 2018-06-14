Mutharika still hiding behind Joyce Banda; attributes his failure to cashgate

BLANTYRE—Malawi leader Peter Mutharika is still failing to accept his failure in the running of the government business by attributing his failure to turn things around to the plunder and looting of public resources under the leadership of Joyce Banda.

Mutharika, who is being accused of incompetence by his own DPP top officials, told the Londo-based New African magazine that he inherited a “tattered and bankrupt economy” four years ago from his predecessor, Joyce Banda after he was asked why the country is still ranked the poorest contrary to his campaign promise.

Mutharika who is seeking a second five-year term in next year’s elections, said he expects to get a “landslide victory” that will give his government the mandate to finish all the work they are putting in place for Malawi to exce.

In an interview with Zambian journalist Regina Jane Jere during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London recently which has been published in the latest June edition, Mutharika prides himself for reversing many of the economic woes and is setting Malawi to better horizons.

“My government came into power just after the former President’s [Joyce Banda] cashgate, when we came in, there was absolutely no money. The country was literally bankrupt. The deficit the previous government left was as huge as the national budget; the arrears were in billions, both local and international. To top it all, donors who were providing 40% of our budget left us,” Mutharika said in quotes reported by New African Magazine.

Meanwhile, the president is being ridiculed by his own DPP members who are asking him to pave way for another competent person.

Some of the members agitating for Mutharika’s retirement are saying the man is now too old to control the government affairs.