Mutharika on farewell tour – Chilima

With only three days to the polls, UTM presidential candidate Saulos Chilima has said President Peter Mutharika should say goodbye to Malawians as he leaves government.

Chilima said this on Thursday during his whistle-stop campaign meetings along the M1 road when he was traveling from Blantyre to Lilongwe.

The over-confident Chilima said he will emerge winner in next week’s May 21 Tripartite Elections, saying President Mutharika’s time as leader of the country is now ending as Malawians have said no to him.

He added that Mutharika should honourably leave State House and smartly hand over the presidential powers after May 21 elections to pave way for UTM leadership claiming he will defeat the incumbent in the presidential race.

“We had Kamuzu Banda as founding president, he was defeated in an election in 1994 and handed over power to Bakili Muluzi at the dawn of multiparty politics in Malawi. Muluzi did his part and he is credited for introducing democracy and multiparty politics to Malawi.

“Muluzi handed over power to late Bingu wa Mutharika who did his part in as far as putting this country on a social economic development path is concerned. We also had Joyce Banda who also did her small part just two years in office and lost to the incumbent. Today we have this outgoing president who will hand over power to me,” said Chilima.

Chilima continued to say that the hallmark of government is for office bearers to leave the stage for others if they fail to execute their mandate and added that it is clear that the DPP government has failed.

He then pleaded with people to go and vote for UTM this coming Tuesday to enjoy the development the party has in store for them.