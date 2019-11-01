Mswati is sweating as he grabs injunction to stop ex-wife from blocking wedding with South African girl

It’s serious! The scandalous and libidinous youthful Maseko Ngoni king, Willard Mswati, who is set to tie the knot with a South African national in the Ngoni Land, Ntcheu District tomorrow, has moved to obtain a court injunction to stop former wife Ovixlexla Bunya from spoiling his big day.

The former wife wrote the CCAP church set to officiate the wedding tomorrow not to do so arguing she is legally married to the king further saying she has a baby, a son, with the King.

“It is for all to see that there has been a steamy relationship between the two and cohabitation has been taking place. The pictures circulating on the social media make the case stronger and this is why Mswati is sweating” said social commentator Kingsly Mtipe.

With the injunction development, it means that the Ngoni king can now afford a sigh of relief though unconfirmed reports reaching Malawian Watchdog indicate that the former wife is in judge chambers to vacate the injunction.

However, social commentators say there is nothing strange here for it’s typical of Ngoni’s to have as many wives as possible.