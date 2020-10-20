MOTO-Malawi donates masks to students

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the commencement of schools, Men of Tomorrow (MOTO-Malawi) has donated 198 masks to Malikha Community Secondary School in Lilongwe.

MOTO Malawi Central Region Project Coordinator, Chikondi Chimdzeka, said the organization is aware that there are students who come from poor backgrounds and cannot afford the masks.

Chimdzeka said: “We can’t just sit down and watch form 4 students missing classes simply because they cannot afford to buy a fabric facemask, yet we want to build a generation of responsible citizens with a sound education.”

Catherine Msiska, a member of the MOTO-Catholic University Chapter, stressed the need to adhere to COVID-19 preventive.

“We have already lost more people due to the pandemic, so we need to take the preventive measures seriously,” she pleaded.

The school’s Deputy Head Teacher, Makulungwa, commended the organization for the timely donation saying it will help to reduce the risk of spreading the virus and increase school turnout.

The event was graced by MOTO members who are also undergraduate students from Nalikule College of Education, Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Catholic University, College of Medicine, Chancellor College, and Malawi College of Accountancy.

MOTO-Malawi is a non-governmental organization with a vision of raising a generation of responsible men.