Monkey-Bay MCP Shadow MP submits nomination papers; says May elections referendum on Ralph Joma’s track-record

Lanky Shadow Member of Parliament for Mangochi Monkey-Bay Constituency representing the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Gerald Kazembe, said that the forthcoming tripartite elections will be a referendum on incumbent Member of Parliament, Ralph Joma.

Kazembe said this Friday when he presented his nomination papers for the parliamentary seat for the constituency at Monkey-Bay Primary school.

Kazembe made a triumphant arrival at the nomination venue as he was escorted by thousands of his supporters who were chanting in praise of their parliamentary hopeful. This was in comparison to a handful supporters of both UDF Candidate and Independent candidate Hophamaly Makande who submitted their papers the same day and also incumbent MP for the area, Ralph Jooma.

Speaking to the crowd after the presentation ceremony, Kazembe made it clear that he is into politics to serve the people and not to be served.

“I have already initiated different development projects which every one of you here is a witness.

“I have drilled boreholes, constructed health clinics, have constructed houses for the elderly. All this before being voted into power.

“Over and above this, I promised that I will donate all my salary to orphans and the hospital,” said Kazembe.

Kazembe also promised that he will develop his constituency to truly be an tourist hub in the district.

“Monkey Bay constituency undoubtedly lies on the best parts of Lake Malawi and it boggles my mind that we don’t have good road networks to Cape Maclear, the potential tourism hub of Malawi.

“We will construct the Cape Maclear road as a matter of economic priority. The MCP led government will invest heavily to make Monkey Bay a tourist attraction hub for forex generation.

“I already discussed this with the next president of the republic of Malawi, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, and he promised that his government will build all the necessary infrastructure, good road networks, international airport necessary to make Monkey-Bay and Mangochi in general, a truly tourist attraction hub. The agenda is in place,” said Kazembe.

Mangochi Monkey-Bay is billed as one of the constituencies to watch in the coming May tripartite elections. When President Chakwera stormed the constituency for a rally in December last year, his second in command, Sidik Mia, fully charged on the podium declared that Kazembe will grab the constituency without failure.

A snap survey shows that Kazembe is indeed a front runner and holding all conditions constant, it will not be surprising to see him win the constituency for the bond between him and the constituents is just incredible.