Monica Chakwera, Abida Mia and MCP women visit Msundwe-Mpingu Malawi police rape victims

Spouses to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leaders Monica Chakwera and Abida Sidik Mia accompanied by party women visited victims of state sanctioned rape at Msundwe in Lilongwe yesterday.

Unbeliavably, Msundwe women were raped and sexually harassed by Malawi Police officers in what the police called revenge to the community which killed one of their officers Imedi during an anti-government protest.

Monica Chakwera and Abida Mia who is also a member of Parliament for Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency managed to raise MK 1.5 million kwacha which they donated to the victims.

The Malawi NGO Gender Coordination Network (NGO-GCN) documented accounts from women and girls who said they had been sexually assaulted by police officers.

“While NGO-GCN advocate justice on the case [the killing of the police officer], the network is disturbed with reports that some of the police officers dispatched in the area … raped women, defiled self-boarding girl students, tortured people and looted private property,” read its report.

The report, which described how police officers threw teargas and broke into houses, demanded that the president and other authorities ensure the allegations were thoroughly investigated and perpetrators punished. “No one is above the law and the rule of law must be respected,” said the report.

Acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa said the police were probing the allegations but the UN and other international organisations have asked for an independent probe into the matter.