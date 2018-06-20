Mission Accomplished- LLB(Hons.) with a Distinction; Eliya Zawanda a rare gem

When Eliya Zawanda was admitted to study at Chancellor College his mission was simple- nothing but to excel. The soft- speaking Adventist, then buried himself in books and made himself a friend of books. Zawanda completed his first year program first semester and got good grades to take him to the faculty of law. This is where students made of steel are tested. At a College where ‘weeding’ is an annual event, Zawanda knew the risks he was taking but he was a man on a mission- to be a Magistrate.

When he got good grades in first year of his law program, everyone thought it was lucky. Yet Zawanda was not done yet. He pushed harder and in second year he was the only law student to have appeared on the Dean’s list after getting distinctions in courses at second year. This is when the faulty knew this man was on a mission! The Dean’s list is a platform for a few at Chanco, only those who get A+ A and B+. Often dominated by science students hardly law students but the name Zawanda appeared. Everyone at the school gasped for oxygen!

When the faculty of law awarded the best students at the law school later, Former Chief Justice Anastanzia Msosa was honoured and given the mantle to award the recognition to the best student and her mouth pronounced the name Eliya Zawanda. The whole faulty stood in admiration giving maximum respect to the man some nicknamed ” the owner of the faculty”. Who could have disputed it?

Today ladies and gentlemen, Eliya Zawanda has left the corridors of Chancellor college with a law degree with a distinction, a milestone that only happens in a blue moon at the College where more students appear on the Dean’s risk than the Dean’s list.

The 26 year old Eliya Zawanda has accomplished his mission and truly the sky is the limit for him. He may be an Arsenal die hard who dreams of visiting the Emirates one day; but surely that cannot be a dream anymore. We can only salute this fella and encourage him to inspire other youths to follow the steps of this genius!!! Awa ndi eni faculty…awa!!!

Eliya Zawanda hails from Mbalachanda in Mzimba. He went to Nkhatabay Secondary School where he made it to University of Malawi, Chancellor college. He is a christian and belongs to Seventh day Adventist Church.