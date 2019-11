Military intervention in the offing in Malawi?

Like the other letter which ended up in the removal of General Supuni Phiri, the below letter which has gone viral on the social media also sounds serious. Malawi appears may change the Zimbabwe way.

PRESS RELEASE, FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, 4TH NOVEMBER, 2019

FELLOW MALAWIANS AT HOME AND ABROAD,

LAWLESSNESS IN OUR COUNTRY HAS REACHED UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS. IT’S CLEAR, THOSE WHO WERE ENTRUSTED TO PURSUE THE NATIONAL AGENDA AND UPHOLD THE CONSTITUTION HAVE ABDICATED FROM THEIR RESPONSIBILITY AS THEY ARE NOW PURSUING THEIR OWN AGENDA.

CORRUPTION IS RAMPANT. THE POLICE HAS BEEN INFILTRATED BY PARTISAN FUNCTIONARIES. MUSLIMS AND CHRISTIANS ARE NOW CRUSHING UNABATED. TRIBAL AND REGIONAL TENSION IS PALPABLE. WE ARE SITTING ON A TIME BOMB. WITHOUT OUR INTERVENTION, OUR COUNTRY RISKS SLIDING INTO CIVIL WAR.

WE URGE YOU CIVILIANS, SADC, AU AND OUR TRADITIONAL PARTNERS IN THE WEST TO STAY CALM UNTIL OUR OPERATION TO BRING BACK NORMALCY, PEACE AND STABILITY IN OUR COUNTRY IS COMPLETED.

MAY GOD BLESS MALAWI.

Disclaimer: Posting this sensitive content does not mean that we endorse it. We consider it a news item and hence worthy sharing it to our readers.