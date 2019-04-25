Michael Usi storms Blantyre rural South West, drums support for UTM, Richard Makondi

BLANTYRE—With 27 days to the country’s tripartite elections, the opposition UTM has reaffirmed its optimism of forming the next government.

UTM vice president Michael Usi said this on Tuesday April 23, 2019 when he toured Blantyre rural South West constituency to drum up support for UTM presidential candidate Saulos Klaus Chilima, the parliamentary aspirant Richard Makondi and councilors ahead of the crucial polls.

Speaking at Madziabango trading centre, Usi urged the multitude that attended the rally to vote for UTM, saying it is the only party that has a manifesto which is in line with the needs of Malawians.

“On 21st May, 2019, don’t make any mistake. Your vote is very important not only for you but your children and grand children as well. If we are really serious of transforming this country then we don’t have any option but electing Chilima. He is a person who is determined to change the country for the better.

“We need better Malawi for all not very few selected individuals. Our youth are working as garden boys and nannies in foreign countries because the government has failed to provide them with employment. Under the leadership of Saulos Chilima, 1 million jobs will be created. If we are not careful, our next generation will become foreigners in their own land. To avoid that scenario, the UTM government will- while welcoming other nationals- empower locals with business skills so that foreigners do not dominate the market with trades that Malawians can easily perform,” said Usi.

He further urged the gathering to vote for Richard Makondi on 21st May so that they should have a perfect representative in the national assembly.

“Makondi is a person who can develop this constituency even using his personal initiatives. He is well exposed and connected to different organizations that provide development projects. It will be easy for him to write proposals seeking for different developments in addition to the ones that will be provided by UTM government under the leadership of Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima,” he said.

Taking his turn, soft-spoken Makondi told the gathering that once voted into power, the area will not be the same.

“First of all I have to tell you that you are people not votes. As human beings you have needs which must be addressed accordingly. We have electricity here, but what surprises many of us is that Madziabango heath centre has no electricity. This is a clear indication that the outgoing Member of Parliament does not take the life of people seriously.

“I know myriad problems you are facing, and many of those problems are as a result of having ineffective representative. Let us deal with this problem on 21st May by voting wisely. This constituency will wear a new face within the five years I will be in parliament,” said Makondi.

Makondi is increasingly becoming a household name in the constituency owing to his issue-based campaign. He is set to replace Kennedy Kachingwe who has been dormant in the past five years.