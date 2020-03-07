Mia says Malawi bigger than sum of our individual ambitions

Malawi Congress Party Vice President Sidik Mia says has given full blessings to his party to explore the possibility of of forming a grand alliance with UTM.

Speaking on privately owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station, in an exclusive interview, Mia said he is ready to sacrifice his running-mate position to save Malawi.

“If there was any doubt regarding my love for our country, today is your answer. I believe that there is strength in unity. I have given my full blessings to the ongoing alliance talks for a grand opposition alliance.

“This is time to save and serve Malawi! In the impending fresh election, I am ready to sacrifice my running-mate position if that is what it will take to save our country. Malawi, our dearest country, is bigger than the sum of our individual ambitions! Malawi first! Viva Malawi!” said Mia.

Now all eyes are on MCP President Chakwera and his UTM counterpart Chilima on who will presidential candidate and running-mate.