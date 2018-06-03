Mia says Chakwera has all the qualities to lead Malawi as SG announces full NEC members

Mia says Chakwera has all the qualities to lead Malawi as SG...

EKWENDENI–Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Sidik Mia says his boss President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has all the qualities to take Malawi to greater heights.

Mia was speaking yesterday during the first post convention rally the party conducted at Ngazi ground, Ekwendeni in Mzimba district.

The MCP second in command said that Chakwera is a God fearing leader Malawians desperately need to fix the country.

“We have rampant corruption in government. The state vice president has even admitted that their government is riddled with corruption and that this evil has reached levels like it has never been seen before.

“I assure you that it is only Chakwera who will fix this mess,” said Mia amid applause from the mammoth crowd.

Mia said it was sad to note that corruption has eaten the fabric of the nation such that people have now legitimized the culture of corruption as a way of doing things in the country.

“To get something you need to bribe someone; we cannot continue doing things this way,” said Mia who told President Chakwera to be hard on corruption

On his part, Chakwera assured the crowd that he will not tolerate corruption arguing people are suffering in the country because a few people are stealing resources which would otherwise benefit a lot of Malawians in the hospitals, in our universities and in many other sectors.

Chakwera said Malawians should entrust him because he is the only “real deal” for the country in 2019.

During the rally, Party Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka officially announced full National Executive Committee (NEC) members. The MCP convention gave powers to Chakwera to fill some vacant positions as the convention couldn’t do that due to time limitations during the convention.

The fully constituted MCP NEC is as follows:

MCP NEC MEMBERS

Presidents

1. Lazarus Chakwera

2. Sidik Mia

3. Harry Mkandawire

Secretary General

. Eisenhower Mkaka

. Catherine Gotani Hara

. Salim Bagus

Organizing Secretary

. Khumbize Chiponda

. Gift Daftar

. Aram Beza

Treasure General

. Albert Mapondela Mbawala

. Rhino Chiphiko

. Halima Daud

Legal Advisors

. Titus Mvalo

. Larry Lita

. Maxwell Thyolera

Publicity Directorate

. Maurice Munthali

. Ezekiel Chingoma

. Kondie Msungama

Political Affairs

. Max Kalamula

. Chikumbutso Hiwa

. Owen Simwaka

Women Directorate

. Patricia Nkanda

. Florence Kanyoni

. Ruth Chenda

Youth directorate

. Richard Chimwendo

. Blessings Chilembwe

. Mathias Mgemezulu

Elections Directorate

. Elias Chakwera

. Nodia manda

. Francis Chiwanga

Campaign

. Moses Kunkuyu

. Loveness Gondwe

. George Zulu

Research

. John Paul

. Omar Kaisi

. Hon. Karim

Economic Affairs

. Cornelius Mwalwanda

. Sosten Gwengwe

. Edward Governor

International Relations

. Thomas Bisika

. Edgar Chipalanjira

. Olivia Liwewe

Social

. Maureen Bondo

. Lawrence Malemia

. Gerald Kazembe

Public Relations

. Alekeni Menyani

. Juliana Kaduya

. Elia Kamphinda Banda.

Recruitment

. Hellen Chabunya

. Peter Mazizi

. Wazamazama Katatu

Strategic Planning

. Zikhale Ng’oma

. Ken Kandodo

. Kelita Kanyandula

Religious Affairs

. Sheikh Muhammad.

. Maria Antonio

. Mkandawire Patrick

Coomiittee members

. Mcdonald Lombola.

. Samuel Kawale.

. Chrissie Chigawa

. Bennex Mwamlima

. Horace Chipuwa.

. Anthony Mukumbwa

. Anthony Lwanda.

. Juliana Lunguzi

. Makowa Mwale

. Dorothy Chirambo

. Lingson Belekanyama

. Jean Sendeza

. Alfred Mwenifumbo

. Enock Kanyimbiri

. Yongo wa Yongo