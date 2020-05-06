Mia salutes Chilima for Patriotism, Chakwera ‘will be the best President Malawi has ever had’

Statesman and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Deputy President Sidik Mia, who was Chakwera’s running-mate in the 2019 botched presidential election has saluted state Vice President and UTM leader Saulos Chilima for what he described as his patriotism to sacrifice his individual interests for the betterment of our country.

Said Mia:

“We have today witnessed the conception of what will give birth to a new Malawi in July this year. I have closely known Dr Lazarus Chakwera and, believe you me, he will be the best President Malawi has ever had.”

He added:

“Let me also salute the patriotism of Dr Saulos Chilima in complementing Dr Chakwera in our quest to develop our country. Today, Malawi has won.”

In his speech, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, who is the Presidential candidate for what he termed, Tonse alliance, a grand alliance comprising of 9 parties said Malawians “have a date with destiny” in this election arguing “no force on earth can stop the change God has decreed for us.”

Further said Chakwera:

“This dream of a New Malawi is what binds us together. It is what has brought me and Saulos together, not as rivals, and not even as candidate and Running-mate, but as partners in the service of Malawi.”

Malawians will be going for fresh presidential elections following the annulment of the 2019 Presidential election by the constitutional court.