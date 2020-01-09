Mia preaches peace ahead of election judgment; warns of conmen abusing his name

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Deputy President and running mate in the 21st May, 2019 disputed election, Sidik Mia, has warned his followers on the social media not to be fooled by tricksters who are using his name to commit criminal conduct.

The MCP second in command said there are some “unscrupulous character(s)” who has/have created a Facebook Account in his name with an intention of scamming his thousands followers on the social media platforms.

“The tricksters, in their criminal enterprise, are cheating unsuspecting Malawians that I am lending out money to individuals on some crookery conditions.

“The truth of the matter is that I am not lending out money to anyone. I don’t lend money. Simply put, these conmen want to commit criminal activities using my name either to tarnish my image or for whatever reason best known to themselves,” said Mia.

Mia proceeded to set the record straights saying the public must be notified that he has only one official Facebook Page, Sidik Mia.

“As a security measure and to leave no one in doubt of my page’s official status, it is embedded on my website, www.sidikmia.org. Anything to the contrary—Sidic Mia with c for the fraudsters or indeed any other account imitating the official Sidik Mia, sending you friend requests—is FAKE and must be treated with the contempt that it deserves,” said Mia.

In conclusion, Mia told his followers on the social media that he had been deliberately in hibernation saying as “someone who believes in the rule of law, I had to religiously observe the sub judice rule vis-à-vis the constitutional court case whose judgment we are all patiently waiting.”

On this, Mia urged all Malawians from all political divide, regardless of the court outcome, to remain ‘calm, tolerant and peaceful.’ The election case of the decade which all Malawians are waiting with bated breath for judgment is involving Dr Saulos Chilima and Dr Lazarus Chakwera vs Professor Peter Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commission, constitutional case number one of 2019 where Mia was running mate to the second petitioner, Lazarus Chakwera, president of the Malawi Congress Party.