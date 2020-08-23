Mia effect in lower states as independent MPs join MCP

In a clear response to the shift in the balance of power from the erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) under Tonse Alliance banner, two Independent Members of Parliament in the Shire Valley have decided to join the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), thanks to the lower states’ political baron, Mohammed Sidik Mia, who appears geared to see MCP make serious inroads in the Southern region.

On Saturday, Mia, accompanied by his powerful wife Abida Sidik Mia, campaign director Moses Kumkuyu and party regional officials, welcomed Nsanje South West Constituency Independent Member of Parliament, Eurita Mtiza Valera. The welcoming ceremony took place at Nsanje Youth Centre before a small crowd inorder to be with the corona virus preventive measures that the Chakwera administration put in place.

Speaking after Mia performed the welcoming party rituals, Mtiza thanked the MCP Vice President Mia for taking time off his busy schedule to welcome saying “this is an honour to me.”

Mtiza said she had decided to join MCP in order to best serve her people by working with the government as opposed to working with opposition entities.

“The lower states [referring to Nsanje and Chikwawa] can be the breadbasket of Malawi but we have been reduced to beggars’ year in, year out due to drought or floods we suffer almost annually here.”

“However, if the government can help our people to do irrigation farming as we have water in abundance in the Shire River, we can get rid of this shame and we can even start feeding this country.

“Therefore, being part and parcel of government as in joining the Chakwera led administration is therefore ideal to realize this goal hence this move today,” said Ntiza.

On his part, Mia who is the party’s Vice President and also Minister of Transport and Public Works, was delighted and thanked Mtiza for making a wise decision to join MCP. The party Vice President told the new catch not to worry saying Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s government is a trusted partner in her quest to develop the constituency.

Mia assured the people of Nsanje that good roads will be done in the districts, a railroad project underway will be completed from Limbe via Nsanje to connect to Beira to—a project he said will inject a new lease of life in our economy through job opportunities and cross-border trade.

On Sunday, Mia, who was officially conferred with the title of Mbuya [confirming his status as political godfather of the two states] by Chiefs as a successor to the late Gwanda Chakuwamba, is expected to welcome another Independent Member of Parliament, Ramzan Mohammed, at the far end on the Malawi map—Nsanje South Constituency. Last week, Mia also welcomed Balaka North legislator, Tony Ngalande, who resoundingly defeated Lucius Banda, at the parliamentary polls last year.