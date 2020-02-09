Mia confident of Chakwera Presidency this year, salutes Msundwe citizens

Deputy President of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and official running-mate in the annulled 2019 Presidential election Mohamed Sidik Mia saluted the people of Msundwe for their tenacity and bravery in protesting the chaotically managed 2019 election.

Msundwe, the outskirt trading center of Malawi’s capital Lilongwe, became the epicenter for the struggle of electoral justice with thousands of people emanating from the area forming the backbone of the protests which characterized the aftermath of the 21st May, 2019 election in the capital Lilongwe.

The Msundwe residents kept the pressure on the street while MCP President Lazarus Chakwera and his UTM counterpart, Saulos Chilima, were in court challenging the outcome of the election.

Having been vindicated by a panel of five High Court Judges sitting as a constitutional court, to the effect that the election was marred with unpardonable irregularities which left the court with no option but to nullify the election and order fresh election within 150 days, Chakwera and his deputy president Sidik Mia had also no option but to visit the residents of Msundwe residents to give a special thank you.

Speaking during a rally at Police ground right at the centre of Msundwe trading centre before a sea of people on Saturday, Mia saluted the residents for a job well done.

“You were the symbol of this struggle. You have all the hallmarks of this struggle. Your bravery and tenacity in the fight for electoral justice will go down in the annals of our modern history,” said Mia amidst chants and ululations from masses as his deep voice boomed and reverberated from the speakers.

Mia, whose bromance with Chakwera is so strong owing to the loyalty they have for one another, said his boss is the only presidential candidate who will unite and develop the country when he takes over as President this year.

“I am confident of Dr Chakwera presidency this year. He is the only presidential candidate with practical prospects, political capital and leadership finesse of not only winning the impending fresh election but also one who can champion unity and development in our country,” added Mia.

Taking his turn, Chakwera was solemn in his address; neither excited nor sad but kept on talking close to an hour, also saluting his people for fighting alongside him.

“Our assignment this year is to get rid of DPP, once and for all,” said Chakwera who led in casting out ‘DPP demons’ of ‘corruption’, ‘theft’ which he said have engulfed and brought our country to her knees.

The rally was attended by former state Vice President Khumbo Kachali and former first gentleman and chief justice Richard Banda among other top officials.